State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $797,000 Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 860,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,454,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.