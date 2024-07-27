State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $813,000 Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

