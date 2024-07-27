State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $906,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $252,785 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

