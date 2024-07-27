State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.