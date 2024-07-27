State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $772,000 in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $44.81 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Articles

