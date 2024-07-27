State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,450 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 126,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.11%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.