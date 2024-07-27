State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7,398.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.17. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

