State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ODP were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ODP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

ODP Company Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm's revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

