State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $156,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

