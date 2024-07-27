State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 41,718 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,718 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

