State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 560 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,031 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

