State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axonics were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.49 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

