State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 253.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

