Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

SouthState Stock Up 3.0 %

SouthState stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SouthState by 120.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

