Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $8,814,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

