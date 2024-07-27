Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 47,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

