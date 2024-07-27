Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $12.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 82,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

