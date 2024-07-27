Stifel Nicolaus Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $70.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

