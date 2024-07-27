Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. Research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.