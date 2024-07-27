StockNews.com Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.