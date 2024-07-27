Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 845 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 519,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 318,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,931.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

