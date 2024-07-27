StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.81.
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,404.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
