Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SPH opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

