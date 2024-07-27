Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,593,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1,038.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 111,069 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $40.11 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

