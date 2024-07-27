Sunoco LP (SUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on August 19th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8756 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Sunoco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

