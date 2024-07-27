Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Surge Battery Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Surge Battery Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Surge Battery Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Surge Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals ( OTCMKTS:NILIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.