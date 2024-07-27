Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.48. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Surge Components Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

