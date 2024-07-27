Susquehanna Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $51.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

