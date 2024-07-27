Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.68. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,895 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.80). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
