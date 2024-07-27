Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.68. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,895 shares traded.

Synlogic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.80). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Synlogic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYBX Free Report ) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,126 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.