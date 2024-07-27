Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

