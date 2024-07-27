Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.21. Tantech shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6,730,703 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Tantech
Tantech Trading Down 47.2 %
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.