Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $74.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $63,137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

