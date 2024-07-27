TD Cowen Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $182.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

FI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

