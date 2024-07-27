TD Cowen Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $149.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $100.03 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 10,839.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

