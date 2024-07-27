TD Securities Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $7.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

AAL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

