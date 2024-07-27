Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $210.15

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $210.15 and traded as high as $218.00. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $216.28, with a volume of 4,874,883 shares changing hands.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

