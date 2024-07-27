Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

