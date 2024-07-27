Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.25-$19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

TDY stock opened at $421.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.16. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $474.57.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

