Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $151.66 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

