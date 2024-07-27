Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $175.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

THC opened at $151.66 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

