TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.86. TeraWulf shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 1,221,360 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.