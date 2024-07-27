Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Tern shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 619,457 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.09 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

