Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.30 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

