Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $220.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $215.58 and last traded at $216.35. 31,409,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 100,749,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.25.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a market cap of $700.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

