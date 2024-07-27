Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $244,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $366,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,813,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

