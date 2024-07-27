Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.49

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.49 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 27.80 ($0.36). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 27.80 ($0.36), with a volume of 15,273 shares.

Thalassa Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of £2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.49.

About Thalassa

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

