The Goldman Sachs Group Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $838.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $735.00 to $838.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.24.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $787.39 on Thursday. KLA has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $809.47 and a 200-day moving average of $715.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

