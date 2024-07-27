The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.88

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.88 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.26). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 100.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 5,397,074 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.18 and a beta of 0.19.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,181.82%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
