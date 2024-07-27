The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.88

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.88 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.26). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 100.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 5,397,074 shares.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,181.82%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.