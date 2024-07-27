The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Toro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Toro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.