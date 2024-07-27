The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

